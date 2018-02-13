My West Michigan Winter Games #1: Ice Cornhole

MWM Olympics

The My West Michigan team hit the Downtown Market, showing off their USA pride in outfits from The Kostume Room.

Catherine, Jennifer and Lauren compete in the "Games we wish were at the Olympics" competition.

The first winter sport they competed in was Ice Cornhole. No one had much luck, but Catherine squeaked out the win!

