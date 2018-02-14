My West Michigan Winter Games #2: Ice Table Curling

MWM Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The My West Michigan team hit the Downtown Market, showing off their USA pride in outfits from The Kostume Room.

The first winter sport they competed in was Ice Cornhole and Catherine squeaked out a win.

The second winter sport they competed in was Ice Table Curling. Watch the video to see who wins this round!

Special thanks to the Downtown Market for letting us participate in their Ice Bar Olympic Games.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV