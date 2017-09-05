Napportunity: Napping for a good cause

Woman Napping

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you've ever wanted to nap in the middle of your workday, you now have the chance.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, head to Rosa Parks Circle for the Napportunity event. It's being hosted by Comfort Research.

The community can participate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For each person who “naps” on a Big Joe bean bag, Comfort Research will donate $10 to i Understand to support educational events, speaking engagements and care packages.

i understand is a non-profit organization to support those who have lost a loved one by suicide or struggle with mental illness. For more information, click here.

