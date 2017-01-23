'Never Forgotten Game' benefitting Wes Leonard Heart Team moves to Hope College

Never Forgotten games moves to DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College

HOLLAND, MICH. - Many of you know the story of Wes Leonard. He was a Fennville High School star athlete who collapsed on the basketball court after scoring a game winning shot.

Wes died from an undiagnosed heart condition, and since then, his family, the Fennville and neighboring communities have raised awareness and funds for schools across the state to be equipped with automatic external defibrillators.

The 6th annual "Never Forgotten Game" between rival schools Fennville and Saugatuck benefits the Wes Leonard Heart Team. WHLT's goals are to lobby for AED legislation, provide AED awareness and helps schools with an action plan and practice drills, provide sudden cardiac awareness as well as CPR/AED training.

The game is being played at Hope College, DeVos Fieldhouse Friday, Jan. 27.

The gates will open at 5:45 p.m. and the girls will tip off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys. Tickets are $5 at the door (no pre-sale) or if you buy and wear a "Never Forgotten" t-shirt, entry is $2.

At the same time, Grandville High School, where Wes Leonard's basketball coach Ryan Klinger coaches, a Purple "Never Forgotten" game is being held. This game will not only raise funds for the Wes Leonard Heart Team but also the Alyssa Arends Learn Grow Lead Scholarship.

Alyssa Arends was a Grandville teenager who died after a two-year battle with cancer.

The Grandville game is being held at Grandville High school with the girls varsity starting at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity following at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase a $10 t-shirt at the door to gain admission into the game, or tickets will be $5 at the door.

WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton sat down with Wes Leonard's mom, Jocelyn Leonard and Coach Klinger during My West Michigan. You can hear their whole interview in the video above.

