New ABC comedy 'Downward Dog' premieres

Downward Dog

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The new comedy “Downward Dog” will premiere in a special sneak peek on Wednesday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m., following the season finale of “Modern Family.”

The series will move to its regular time period, Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EDT, beginning May 23 on WZZM 13.

Based on a web series, “Downward Dog” follows the day-to-day life of Nan (Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Allison Tolman, “Fargo”), as told by her increasingly lonely and philosophical dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges).

Nan attempts to juggle her tumultuous personal life with a stressful career, unjustly supervised by her self-obsessed boss.

Having her story told from the canine perspective provides a uniquely unfiltered point of view that helps us laugh and cry about what it means to be a human being in the twenty-first century.

It’s a show about a dog and the girl he adores, and even at their worst, Nan and Martin just might be best for one another.

