New Year's Eve fashion trends from Humanity Boutique

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - My West Michigan is helping you celebrate the New Year in style!

Courtney Hunt from Humanity Boutique joined My West Michigan with the latest trends for 2018.

Humanity Boutique specializes in modern, trendy and high-quality women's clothing and accessories.

Humanity Boutique partners with local and global organizations by donating 10 percent of monthly proceeds to help end domestic violence and support those who have been affected.

Humanity Boutique is located at 40 Monroe Center St NW in Grand Rapids.

