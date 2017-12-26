WZZM
New Years Eve Fresh Mango Seared Salad

New Year's Eve Food

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:23 AM. EST December 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - Now that you've survived Christmas, it's likely you're thinking ahead to New Year's Eve. If you're having a gathering and you're too tired for round two, Vault Catering owners Andy Serba and Ryan Burns stopped by with some ideas. 
 

Fresh Mango SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Mixed greens romaine lettuce blend

3.5-5 OZ Yellowfin Ahi Tuna steak

3 oz mango chunks (4-6 pieces)

2.5 oz plantains (already cooked and sliced) 

4 oz sweet and sour dressing

.50 oz toasted slivered almonds

.50 oz red pepper julienned

.50 oz assorted desired vegetable or toppings

.25 oz shredded carrots / sliced cucumbers

 

  1. Season the tuna steak with spice blend taco seasoning with brown sugar and sesame seeds
  2. Saute olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.. Gently place the seasoned tuna in the skillet and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 minutes per side for rare. Let Tuna steak rest for 7-10 minutes before slicing. Time to start your salad preparation
  3. Toss salad with your red pepper, mango chunk, and desired vegetables or items
  4. Slice Tuna steaks on a bias and place on salad in your desired fashion
  5. Drizzle Sweet and sour dressing over salad
  6. Serve and enjoy with good company that are deserving

 

