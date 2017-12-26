GRAND RAPIDS - Now that you've survived Christmas, it's likely you're thinking ahead to New Year's Eve. If you're having a gathering and you're too tired for round two, Vault Catering owners Andy Serba and Ryan Burns stopped by with some ideas.
Fresh Mango SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD
Ingredients:
2.5 oz Mixed greens romaine lettuce blend
3.5-5 OZ Yellowfin Ahi Tuna steak
3 oz mango chunks (4-6 pieces)
2.5 oz plantains (already cooked and sliced)
4 oz sweet and sour dressing
.50 oz toasted slivered almonds
.50 oz red pepper julienned
.50 oz assorted desired vegetable or toppings
.25 oz shredded carrots / sliced cucumbers
- Season the tuna steak with spice blend taco seasoning with brown sugar and sesame seeds
- Saute olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.. Gently place the seasoned tuna in the skillet and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 minutes per side for rare. Let Tuna steak rest for 7-10 minutes before slicing. Time to start your salad preparation
- Toss salad with your red pepper, mango chunk, and desired vegetables or items
- Slice Tuna steaks on a bias and place on salad in your desired fashion
- Drizzle Sweet and sour dressing over salad
- Serve and enjoy with good company that are deserving
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs