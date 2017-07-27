Nick Carter & Emma Bunton talk 'Boy Band'

ABC's Boy Band

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In “Boy Band,” undiscovered young talent from across the country battle it out to become a member of the next great music sensation.

Hosted by singer Rita Ora, the 10-episode series chronicles the journey of young male vocalists who will compete for a chance to show the world that they have what it takes to win a coveted spot in America’s next great boy band and receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records. And for the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members, live, creating a group America can truly call its own.

Viewers may cast their vote through iPowow’s mobile voting platform at abc.com/boyband, or via SMS from their mobile device. Additionally, viewers will be able to take part in live “Boy Band” trivia and games, extending the experience of the show through multiple screens.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 ABC News