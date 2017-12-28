NYE appetizers, drinks from Russo's International Market

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In December, the exterior of Russo's International Market on 29th Street in Grand Rapids was damaged in a fire.

With the help and kindness of those in the community and other local businesses, they are rebuilding and want everyone to know the are open for business!

Kelley Russo joined My West Michigan to share what the market has to offer for the New Year's weekend.

Russo's International Market has a location on 29th Street, as well at a location in downtown Grand Rapids at 241 Fulton St W.

You can learn more about Russo's on their website.

