October events in West Michigan

Fremont Harvest Festival
- October 5 – October 7. Join us for our annual Harvest Festival Celebration!
- Mark your calendars so you don't miss out on the many fun filled activities for ALL ages, such as: Pumpkin Bowling, Seed Spitting, the Antique Tractor Show, Face Painting, Homemade Salsa Contest, the Harvest Festival Flea Market, Farmer's Market, the Harvest Time Parade, Fremont's Taste of the Harvest
- and everyone’s favorite, the Hay Art Contest!!
- Vote for your favorite with canned goods in the Chamber Office, located at 7 East Main Street. After the winners are announced, all canned goods brought in will be donated to TrueNorth's Food Pantry!!!
Bonteboktoberfest at Binder Park Zoo
- October 14, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm. The zoo’s annual fundraiser.
- Beer lovers pour into the Zoo to savor specialty microbrews, fantastic food, and top-notch entertainment at Bonteboktoberfest, one of the most popular beer events in the region.
- Named for the bontebok—a rare species of antelope living on the savanna in the Zoo’s Wild Africa exhibit—this after-hours party celebrates all things “beer” and features fun and games like the Conservation Carousel Derby and chances to win prizes, all while supporting the conservation efforts of the Zoo.
- Admission includes: Collectable tasting glass, 12 drink tickets, “Small bite” food pairings from Taste of the Wild Catering, Musical entertainment by The Andrew Leahey & the Homestead and Matt Hires plus the Ufkes duo under the Lounge Tent, Live animal encounters, Free Z.O. & O. train rides and more
- Tickets are limited: Save by purchasing early on BPZ’s website
Famous Pumpkin Train
- Fall is in the air and that means the Coopersville and Marne Railway is getting ready to depart its annual Famous Pumpkin Train. Adults: $19.75, Seniors (60+): $18.75, Children (2-12): $17.75. Children under two years old get a free ticket.
- All children's tickets include a pumpkin that they can pick from the track-side pumpkin patch.
- The train will depart Saturdays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, and 14 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays: Oct., 21 and 28 at 11 am, 1:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. Sundays: Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.
- The Famous Pumpkin and her cast of delightful musical characters will “enterTRAIN” you and your guests during the 90-minute ride through family owned farms and fields.
- During the journey the costumed characters will sing, dance, and entertain the kiddos.
- All of the vintage train cars are decorated for the season. Some cars are almost 100 years old. Each railcar is heated and has a restroom.
- The locomotive is a 1950’s era diesel/electric engine.
- Kids 12 and under are encouraged to come in costume for some holiday fun, and yes, adults may dress up too.
Arts & Eats Tour
- Join us for our 7th Annual Arts and Eats Tour ~ October 21-22, 2017!
- Arts and Eats is a free self-driving tour of Allegan and Barry Counties and the surrounding rural region.
- Experience art, local food, and agriculture in those little out-of-the-way places that beg to be discovered.
- Visit with local artisans in their studios (Historic Charlton Park, Khnemu Studio), see working farms featuring specialty food crops, fiber, and heritage animals (A.W. Overhiser Orchards, McIntosh Orchards & Winery). Should hunger strike, stop in one of our local gems that serve food made with ingredients from area farms and producers (Four Roses Cafe, Crane’s Pie Pantry, Walldorff Brewpub & Bistro).
- We also have some central venues (Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Pierce Cedar Creek Institute) where a variety of artists will be together showing and selling their work. It's all done at your own pace and according to your own interests!
- Download the map, or use the online version to plan your trip
Spooktacular Package
- The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph has a Spooktacular Package, perfect for families who want the Inn at Harbor Shores experience with a touch of Halloween fun along the way.
- Enjoy a standard room with pool access, a Halloween inspired buffet, a showing of Hotel Transylvania, pumpkin painting following the movie, Halloween s’mores, and 10% off the spa (for parents to treat themselves). Visit their website for pricing and dates.
