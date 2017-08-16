On the Menu: Nutrient-specific back-to-school snacks

Healthy Snacks

Liz Weber is a Registered Dietitian at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. Today’s “On the Menu” segment discusses strategies to adjusting common healthy snacks to cater to your child's specific needs. A report from 2010 reveals a large increase in snacking among children. Since the early 1990s, snacking has moved to at least 3 times a day and makes up at least 27% of children's total daily calories. The worst part about it is the majority of these snacks come from salty snacks, candy, desserts, and sweetened beverages.

This is especially concerning with the rate of overweight and obese U.S. children tripling since the 1970s. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in every five school-aged children (ages 6-19) has obesity. With these statistics in mind, it is clear that snacking in our day-to-day, busy lifestyles is not going away any time soon, but the need to make these snacks healthy is crucial for the health of children.

Not only that, every child is unique and comes with their own set of taste preferences or potentially even health conditions. This can make it difficult for parents to know how to adjust snacks to meet the child's needs while still remaining healthy. Here a few tricks to improving children's snacks while overcoming common barriers to keeping snacks healthy.

Fiber:

Whole grain tortillas with banana or peaches and nut butter

Add chia seeds, ground flaxseed, or popped quinoa to homemade granola bars or energy balls (this can also double for protein as well!)

Popcorn to trail mix

Fruits and Vegetables:

Use Ranch dressing packet with plain Greek yogurt for dipping instead of regular Ranch dressing when serving with vegetables

Beet or sweet potato chips

Spiralize vegetables, such as zucchini or squash, to stand alone or pair with regular spaghetti noodles in pasta dishes

Fluid:

Popsicles using 100% fruit juice

Incorporate high-water content fruits and vegetables: watermelon, cucumber, grapefruit, orange, cantaloupe

Protein:

Popsicles with Greek yogurt

Add protein powder, nuts or nut butters, or seeds (pumpkin or sesame) to homemade granola bars and energy balls

Add chia seeds to yogurt

Baked Beet Rosemary Chips

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

3 medium-large beets, rinsed and scrubbed

Olive or canola oil

Pinch each sea salt + black pepper

2-3 sprigs rosemary, roughly chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 C) and place oven rack in the center of the oven.

Thinly slice beets with a mandolin (or a sharp knife), getting them as consistently thin as possible. They should curl a little when cut. This will ensure even baking and crispiness.

Divide between two baking sheets and spray or very lightly drizzle with olive oil. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and the rosemary. Toss to coat. Then arrange in a single layer, making sure the slices aren’t touching.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until crispy and slightly brown. Be sure to watch closely past the 15 minute mark as they can burn quickly.

Remove from oven. Let cool. Then serve.

Homemade Protein Bars

Yield: 16-18 bars

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup unsweetened coconut, shredded

3 Tbsp. chia seeds

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

1-2 scoops whey protein powder

1 Tbsp. 100% cacao powder

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips, chopped

¼ cup honey

Directions:

1. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl until evenly distributed.

2. Stir in honey. You may need to use your hands here to combine into a compact ball.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the bar mixture on the baking sheet evenly in thickness and firmly to reduce crumbling.

4. Freeze for 30 minutes to an hour. Remove and cut into bars.

5. Can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer in a plastic bag.

Homemade Orange Dreamsicles

Yield: 6-8 popsicles

Prep time: 15-20 minutes (depending on your additional flavorings), Freeze time: 2-3 hours

Equipment needed: popsicle molds

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. sunflower honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup coconut milk

2 Tbsp 100% orange juice or juice from 1/2 an orange

Orange zest from 1/2 an orange (~1 Tbsp.)

1/4 cup fresh orange, chopped into chunks (use half for blending and half for color in the molds)

Directions:

1. Combine the yogurt, honey, vanilla, coconut milk, orange juice, and zest in the blender or Ninja and blend until smooth.

2. Fill each mold about 3/4 full and add fresh orange chunks.

3. Place in the freezer. After 10 minutes, insert popsicle sticks into each mold. Freeze for at least 2-3 hours.

4. To remove the popsicles from the molds, fill your kitchen sink with lukewarm (not hot!) water high enough to reach at least 3/4 the way up the side of the popsicle mold. Place the mold in the water for 30 seconds and then place on a kitchen towel on the counter. Remove the metal top from the mold. Wiggle the popsicle stick slightly and firmly pull up. If they are a little stubborn to come out, then place the mold back in the water for another 10 seconds (no longer!) and try again. Use 10-second intervals if the popsicles are still difficult to remove. Do not place in for longer, otherwise the tip of the popsicle will start to melt.

5. Once the popsicles are removed, serve immediately or place in a plastic gallon freezer bag and store in the freezer.

