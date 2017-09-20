Opening Day of ArtPrize Nine

ArtPrize Nine logo

The ninth annual ArtPrize gets underway today. The opening day whistle takes place at 11:45 a.m. on the roof of Lambert Edwards & Associates. At 7 p.m. there will be a celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. It will feature Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the ArtPrize team, the Grand Valley University Laker Marching Band and Dance Company, the Grand Rapids Symphony and others. Everyone is invited to join the Opening Day festivities. For more on all of the activities and events at ArtPrize Nine, please visit artprize.org/events

