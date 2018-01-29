Box Office Mom

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 26, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 15+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) is back in this third and final movie of the Maze Runner series. Thomas and some of the escaped Gladers desperately want to save their friends, however it is not an easy task. They must break into the legendary Last City which is a WCKD controlled labyrinth. This could potentially turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. If they make it out alive they will get the answers they've wanted to hear since they arrived in the maze. Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the finale in the popular Maze Runner trilogy based on James Dahner's best-selling dystopian novels.

Sexual Content: Mild

We see a couple of quick kisses.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

There are numerous fatalities. We see characters die from shoot-0uts, explosions and buildings falling.

A character is fatally wounded in a knife fight.

Characters who are infested by a deadly virus are shown transforming into zombies.

Scary looking monsters are shown throughout the film.

A couple of men die in a suicide attack. They drive their vehicle into a massive explosion.

Characters hit each other and end up getting into massive fights.

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

We hear the f-word once. We also hear "sh-t," "d--n," "b--ch "d--k," "a--hole," "b--tard," and "holy s--t."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

We see a character drinking liquor.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Fans of the series, who have read the books and seen the previous movies, liked this final movie of the trilogy.

Overall parents need to be aware of the excessive violence and profane language throughout the film. Depending on the child, this is appropriate for kids ages 15 and up.

