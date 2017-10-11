Overnight oats breakfast recipes

Overnight Oats

With the temperature cooling off and school and life getting busy, how can you make sure to start your family's meals out on the right foot. Overnight oats are an easy way to make sure your family gets a nutrient dense and delicious breakfast. Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health shows us some of his favorite overnight oat recipes.

Chamomile Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1 cup fat free milk

1 chamomile tea bag

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Preparation

Whisk together the milk and honey in a saucepan and place over medium heat, stir in the tea bag and turn off the heat. Once the milk has cooled remove the tea bag. Place oats into a mason jar and add milk. Place mixture in the refrigerator and allow to steep overnight. When ready to eat add the almonds.

Trail Mix Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1 cup fat free milk

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/8 tsp. almond extract

1 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. toasted flaked coconut

Preparation

In a large bowl whisk together the milk, syrup and extract. Pour the oats in the jar and add milk. Place mixture into the refrigerator overnight to steep. Remove oats and garnish with the chocolate chips, almonds and coconut.

Blueberry Peach Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1 cup fat free milk

1 Tbsp. honey

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup peaches

Preparation

In a large bowl whisk together the milk and honey. Add oats to the jar and top with milk mixture. Place into the refrigerator overnight to steep. Remove oats and add blueberries, and peaches.

Cranberry Orange Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

¾ cup fat free milk

¼ cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. agave syrup

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup chocolate chips

Preparation

In a large bowl mix together the milk, orange juice and agave syrup. Place oats into jar and top with juice mixture. Place into the refrigerator and allow to steep overnight. Remove from the refrigerator and top with cranberries and chocolate chips.

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

1 cup fat free milk

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ cup raisins

½ cup diced apples

Preparation

In a large bowl whisk together milk, syrup and cinnamon. Place oats into the jar and top with milk mixture. Place jar into the refrigerator and allow to steep overnight. Remove from the refrigerator and top with raisins and apples.

© 2017 WZZM-TV