Pallet Party offers fun way to create a holiday gift

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:15 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

SPARTA, MICH. - It may not seem like it, we're three months away from Christmas. Christine Chavez is a consultant for Pallet Party and stopped by to talk about how you can relax and unwind with friends. That is what Pallet Parties are all about. You will be provided with everything you need to create your own Masterpiece.  No worry, artistic skills are not required!  
 
For more information, email: christinechavez.palletparty@aol.com

