Pantone's color of the year: ultra violet

Color Wheel

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:02 AM. EST January 05, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This bold, in-your-face color certainly won’t behave like a neutral in your home, so here are several ways to work ultra violet into your decor as an accessory color.

1.  Understand where it is on the color wheel

  • The monochromatic version of this color involves the various shades of lavender
  • The complimentary version is across the color wheel at the yellowish gold area

2.  Use toss pillows for a temporary pop of color

  • Solid purple pillows are an inexpensive way to add the popular color
  • Neutral pillows can be spiced up with sewn or glued trim in the purple color

3.  Use lamp bases to introduce the color

  • Spray paint or acrylic paint are inexpensive ways to modify a lamp base to add the popular color. Avoid lampshades with the dramatic color if the room requires functional light

4. Use table settings to add bold color

  • Napkins, placemats and rings are all great ways to add the dramatic color to your table

5.  Flowers are a quick fix to introduce new colors

  • A small bouquet in the monochromatic scheme is a subtle way to introduce the color of the year. Can’t find any purple flowers? White will do just fine when paired with a purple ribbon!

More information can be found at www.hddstudios.com.

