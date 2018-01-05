Pantone's color of the year: ultra violet

Color Wheel

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This bold, in-your-face color certainly won’t behave like a neutral in your home, so here are several ways to work ultra violet into your decor as an accessory color.

1. Understand where it is on the color wheel

The monochromatic version of this color involves the various shades of lavender

The complimentary version is across the color wheel at the yellowish gold area

2. Use toss pillows for a temporary pop of color

Solid purple pillows are an inexpensive way to add the popular color

Neutral pillows can be spiced up with sewn or glued trim in the purple color

3. Use lamp bases to introduce the color

Spray paint or acrylic paint are inexpensive ways to modify a lamp base to add the popular color. Avoid lampshades with the dramatic color if the room requires functional light

4. Use table settings to add bold color

Napkins, placemats and rings are all great ways to add the dramatic color to your table

5. Flowers are a quick fix to introduce new colors

A small bouquet in the monochromatic scheme is a subtle way to introduce the color of the year. Can’t find any purple flowers? White will do just fine when paired with a purple ribbon!

More information can be found at www.hddstudios.com.

