Pantone's color of the year: ultra violet

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This bold, in-your-face color certainly won’t behave like a neutral in your home, so here are several ways to work ultra violet into your decor as an accessory color.
1. Understand where it is on the color wheel
- The monochromatic version of this color involves the various shades of lavender
- The complimentary version is across the color wheel at the yellowish gold area
2. Use toss pillows for a temporary pop of color
- Solid purple pillows are an inexpensive way to add the popular color
- Neutral pillows can be spiced up with sewn or glued trim in the purple color
3. Use lamp bases to introduce the color
- Spray paint or acrylic paint are inexpensive ways to modify a lamp base to add the popular color. Avoid lampshades with the dramatic color if the room requires functional light
4. Use table settings to add bold color
- Napkins, placemats and rings are all great ways to add the dramatic color to your table
5. Flowers are a quick fix to introduce new colors
- A small bouquet in the monochromatic scheme is a subtle way to introduce the color of the year. Can’t find any purple flowers? White will do just fine when paired with a purple ribbon!
