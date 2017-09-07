Participants wanted for Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Join the Grand Rapids 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday Sept. 9th at Fifth Third Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH - The 2017 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Saturday September 9, 2017 at Fifth Third Ballpark. The public is being encouraged to get involved, either by participating in the climb, or sponsoring someone who is. Onsite registration is at 8:00 a.m., the climb start time is at 9:15 a.m. with the climb ending at 11:00 a.m.

The Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of those FDNY members, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others.

Organizers say through firefighter and community participation, this can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS are honored and that the world knows that we will never forget.

The Stair Climb benefits the FDNY CSU, helps defray the costs to send FDNY survivor families to Memorial Weekend and helps fund the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of our nation's fallen firefighters. Please go to: http://events.firehero.org/grandrapids or visit their Facebook page.

