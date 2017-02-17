PascuaPitstop: Ai Weiwei at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS - Today's #PascuaPitstop takes Jennifer to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park to check out a landmark exhibition by internationally renowned artist and activist Ai Weiwei.

It will be at Meijer Gardens until Aug. 20, 2017.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Jennifer Pascua at jenniferpascua@wzzm13.com, Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @jpascuawzzm13.

(© 2017 WZZM)