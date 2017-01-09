PascuaPitstop: Become a beer explorer at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRPM: Beer Explorers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today's #PascuaPitstop, Jennifer heads to The Grand Rapids Public Museum for its very popular Beer Explorers program.

The next class happens on Jan. 12, 2017.

The series of winter programs are held in partnership with Founders Brewing Company on Thursday evenings giving Grand Rapidians a new twist on a Founders beer tasting.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum to learn more about pairing beers with desserts in the next installation of Beer Explorers. This next class pairs Founders beer with Robinette's doughnuts, allowing participants to explore their sense of taste and what combinations appeal to individual palates!

Classes begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on the 1st floor of the GRPM. Admission to each class includes general admission to the Museum as well as three beer samples. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to Beer Explorers is $8 for Museum members and $18 for non-members. Participants must be 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.

