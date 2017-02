WALLOON LAKE - Today's Pascua Pitstop takes us up north to Hotel Walloon. The two-year-old boutique hotel is located between petoskey, charlevoix, boyne city, harbor springs and traverse city on Walloon Lake.

Guests will be able to enjoy ice fishing, ice skating, skiing, snow shoeing, snowmobiling, dog sledding and tubing.

Click HERE to connect to the website.

(© 2017 WZZM)