#PascuaPitstop: Makeup BLVD

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to Makeup BLVD in Grand Rapids.

As Lauren Maher, beauty leader, tells My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua, it's a place to find the latest and best cosmetics brands for every taste and occasion.

According to its Facebook page:

From a product perspective, our focus is on brands that are in high demand, but can't be found in other stores. We are a global makeup and skin care retailer, prepared to reach you no matter where you are. We believe in making a connection with you through high-end customer service and customized makeup and skin care solutions. We encourage you to contact us at info@makeupblvd.com with makeup questions, skin care questions, or product requests. If we do not carry a product you are looking for, we will try to find it for you. We have expert makeup artists on staff ready to help you put together the look you deserve. If you are located in or visiting the Grand Rapids area, come see us! We provide makeup and skin care services such as makeovers, classes, private sessions, and event makeup. We are happy to travel to your wedding destination, or other events. We at Makeup BLVD keep an eye on the latest trends in cosmetics and how to meet your beauty needs. As our guest, your interests are always the top priority for us, whether you come to shop, or to get a makeover. We know you will enjoy our products and services as much as we enjoy making them available to you.

Click here for more information on hours of operation and address.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV