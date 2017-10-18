PascuaPitstop: Rockford Cheese Shop

ROCKFORD - The Rockford Cheese Shop offers high end cheese and charcuterie from around the world, made from quality ingredients, specifically selected for those who want to spoil themselves or impress their guests.

In today's #PascuaPitstop, Jennifer got to sample some of the over 70 different cheeses from Europe, Canada and the US. Owner Heather Baehre and her cheese mongers will help guests find the perfect cheese for any of their needs.

The Rockford Cheese Shop also sells items to compliment a cheese board; charcuterie, dried fruit, nuts, jams, marmalades, mustard and crackers.

Hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11AM – 7PM and Saturday 9AM – 4PM. It is located at 49 E Bridge Street. To learn more, click HERE.

