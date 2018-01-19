PascuaPitstop: Terra Firma Bouldering Co.

Terra Firma Bouldering Company is a place where people can go to connect, grow and climb like crazy! (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to Terra Firma Bouldering Company in Grand Rapids.

It's a place where people can go to connect, grow and climb like crazy!

On this Pitstop, Jennifer invites along Producer Joe from Free Beer and Hot Wings. Owner Cody Erickson encourages the duo as they try to boulder a 16 foot wall without a harness.

Check it out in the video above!

