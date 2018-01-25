PascuaPitstop: Zoko 822

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to Zoko 822 in Grand Rapids. It's a new restaurant featuring Northern Spanish and Southern French small plates, an extensive gin collection, craft beer, and cocktails.
Watch the video for a look inside as we talk to General Manager, Megan McAllister and Chef Ryan Martin.
Zoko 822 is located at 822 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs