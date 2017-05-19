Murder conviction upheld for Jamarion Lawhorn in 2014 playground stabbing death
Police charge motorist in Times Square crash that killed local woman with murder, attempted murderPolice charge motorist in Times Square crash that killed local woman with murder, attempted murder A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in bedMan shows up at hospital after being shot in bed A man arrived at the hospital this morning after being shot in bed, according to police.
S.S. Badger takes first trip of the season to ManitowocS.S. Badger takes first trip of the season to Manitowoc Traveling from Michigan to Wisconsin gets a whole lot easier starting today. The S.S. Badger will start ferrying cars across Lake Michigan for the season.
Sen. Gary Peters introduces Firefighters Retention Act of 2017Sen. Gary Peters introduces Firefighters Retention Act of 2017 It could be good news for local fire departments and the communities they serve. Senator Gary Peters has introduced legislation to make it easier to promote men and women already trained and serving part-time.
Semi vs. car crash injures teen, delays train in Ottawa CountySemi vs. car crash injures teen, delays train in Ottawa County Amtrak passengers were slowed down after a crash, between a semi and a car, that sent a Kentwood teenager to the hospital.
Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run, police looking for driverMan seriously hurt in hit-and-run, police looking for driver According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the man was found around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, May 19 by a passing driver, who tried to help before calling 911.
Sappi smokestack demolition plan presented at City HallSappi smokestack demolition plan presented at City Hall Before summer is over, investors say the two remaining smokestacks towering over the Sappi Paper Mill site in Muskegon will be gone.
WZZM's 'New Heights: Restoring a City' wins Eclipse Award for best documentaryWZZM's 'New Heights: Restoring a City' wins Eclipse Award for best documentary Back in September 2016, WZZM aired a special, taking viewers inside Muskegon Heights and their efforts to rebuild the city.
Super Saver: The coupon codes that get you electric bikes at almost half price!Super Saver: The coupon codes that get you electric bikes at almost half price! Score a top electric bike for almost half price!
Relay For Life events throughout West MichiganRelay For Life events throughout West Michigan It is Relay For Life season and thousands of people are working to find a cure for cancer this weekend!
Man, 20, dies near CMU's campusMan, 20, dies near CMU's campus Michigan State Police are waiting for toxicology reports as part of their investigation into a 20-year-old man's death near Central Michigan University's campus.
Man involved in deadly Wyoming plow hit-and-run crash gets prisonMan involved in deadly Wyoming plow hit-and-run crash gets prison A Wyoming plow truck driver was sentenced today to between 5 and 15 years in prison for striking a pedestrian in Wyoming then and fleeing the scene.
Condo project planned for former city of Muskegon parking lotCondo project planned for former city of Muskegon parking lot A piece of land, which was an old parking lot last year could soon be home to a big development in Muskegon.
Swastikas, hate graffiti discovered outside Forest Hills CentralSwastikas, hate graffiti discovered outside Forest Hills Central Police are working to find out who was behind hate message spray-painted outside of Forest Hills Central High School on Tuesday night.
Baldwin to welcome bikers for annual 'Blessing of the Bikes'Baldwin to welcome bikers for annual 'Blessing of the Bikes' The Para-Dice Motorcycle Club is pairing up with a new partner for this year's Blessing of the Bikes, one of Baldwin's premier biker-friendly events.
-
