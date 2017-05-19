Perfect of Memorial Day Weekend: Florida orange BBQ sauce

BBQ Ribs

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Len joined My West Michigan to show us how to make homemade BBQ sauce for Memorial Day weekend.

Florida Orange BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2.5 Q orange soda

2 1/2 C brown sugar

1 Q white vinegar

3 T garlic powder

3 T Dijon mustard

2 T Worcestershire sauce

1 T paprika

1 T cayenne

1 T salt

1 T black pepper

1 C lemon juice

4 T corn starch

Procedure:

Mix in double boiler for 30 minutes or until thickened. Place on your favorite dish and enjoy!

