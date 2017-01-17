Personal finance resolutions for 2017

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Now that we're a couple of weeks into the new year, many people have found they've already given up on their new year's resolutions.

Today in Smart Money, we're looking at ways to keep your financial goals on track.

Fiscal Fast

Try to go through an entire week or two without spending a single dollar!

Use this opportunity to rid your shelves and kitchen cabinets of old items.

This is your chance to simultaneously save money and reduce household clutter.

This exercise should instill and reinforce the essential behaviors of moderation and self-control. Mini Budget Perhaps you haven’t been successful with a full-blown budget in the past?

Consider trying a miniature budget by modifying your habits for just a few major expenditures.

For example, you might reduce the number of times you eat out from three times per week to once per week.

A budget doesn’t necessarily need to be measured in dollars and cents; it can be implemented by controlling activities that translate into dollars and cents.

Once you have been successful in a few areas, expand your scope.

Continuous improvement will produce increasing rewards! SMART Goals Tangible goals are SMART goals. Specific Measurable Attainable Realistic Time-based

Budget Buddy Don’t fly solo!

Identify a person whom you trust to help you stay on course.

A budget buddy can help you make minor corrections before you veer off the tracks.

Your budget buddy does not need to be a finance guru; personal finance is more about behavior than math. Lifelong Learning Enroll in a personal finance course? Financially healthy individuals regularly read books (and not just for entertainment). Personal finance magazines or blogs can be useful for financial literacy. Incorporate education into your daily social media. Among others, I like to follow Tom Corley (@richhabits) and Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) in my Twitter feed. Interact with others whom you believe will help improve your financial literacy.

