Philippine Madrigal Singers to perform in Ada fundraising benefit

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:35 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

ADA, MICH. - A benefit concert for the underserved Asian Communities in West Michigan is happening this weekend. The Philippine Madrigal Singers will be headlining a concert in Ada and here to tell us more are Dr. Julie Blanco and Minnie Morey.
 
A benefit performance by the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers on September 16. They have won world-wide competitions (similar to the Olympics of the choral world). Tickets are $20 general admission; $40 priority seating. 
 
For more information, click HERE. 

