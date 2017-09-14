Philippine Madrigal Singers to perform in Ada fundraising benefit

ADA, MICH. - A benefit concert for the underserved Asian Communities in West Michigan is happening this weekend. The Philippine Madrigal Singers will be headlining a concert in Ada and here to tell us more are Dr. Julie Blanco and Minnie Morey.

A benefit performance by the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers on September 16. They have won world-wide competitions (similar to the Olympics of the choral world). Tickets are $20 general admission; $40 priority seating.

