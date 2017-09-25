PHO 616 opens in Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS - Pho 616 recently opened its doors in downtown Grand Rapids inside the Downtown Market. Co-owners Ty Nguyen and Han Lee are friends who decided to bring the traditional Vietnamese dish of Pho to the West Michigan Masses. Nguyen is a first generation Vietnamese immigrant whose parents came to the U.S. starting a Pho Restaurant on 28th Street.

The family owned, multi generation run authentic Vietnamese restaurant located in Downtown Grand Rapids specializes in traditional Vietnamese pho noodle soup as well as banh mi, summer rolls, and other Vietnamese specialties. There is also a retail shop carrying Asian produce and Vietnamese items.

