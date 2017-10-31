WZZM
Pop art/comic book Halloween makeup tutorial & costume suggestions

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:38 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Erick Gerson, owner of Makeup by Erick helps to transform the ladies of My West Michigan into popular comic characters. 
 
Lauren Stanton gets a makeover into sultry "Jessica Rabbit" and Jennifer Pascua gets a superhero makeover into Wonder Woman.
 
The Kostume Room in Wyoming helps to complete their Halloween costume. 

