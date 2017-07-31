Positively Muskegon events in August

Replica Columbus Ships will dock at Heritage Landing

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Check out the Positively Muskegon events happening in the Muskegon area in August!

August 3 - Kids Baking Class with Chef Char! MMMmmm Muffins! 6pm is the class time at Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmers Market. Chef Char will show kids great recipes and teach them how to make delicious treats from scratch. The cost is $25.

August 10 through 12 - It's the Unity Christian Music Festival. This is a giant regional attraction for Christian music fans, with popular bands like Casting Crowns and Toby Mac. There will be activities for families, music, food, and a beautiful setting at Heritage Landing. Tickets are $35-$75.

Also 10 through 12 - The North Side Family Fun Fest. North Muskegon takes their turn with the community party. There's a parade, car show, and the Taste of North Muskegon. The library has a huge book sale, beer and wine garden, along with fireworks and fun for the whole family.

August 18 & 19 - Harbor Hospice Regatta and the events of Summer Splendor. It all gets underway on the 18th at the Fricano Event Center. Specialty food, entertainment, auctions, raffles and more. $40 for a ticket to the Friday event. Saturday the10th is the annual Harbor Hospice Regatta. That takes place at the Muskegon Yacht Club.

August 25 through 29 - Discover Columbus Ships. Replicas of the Nina and the Pinta will be docked at Heritage Landing and you can tour them from 9am-6pm daily. Check out these replica ships just like Columbus sailed. It's $8 for adults, discounts for kids, seniors and 4 and under are free.

August 26 - Burning Foot Beer Festival. 65 Breweries from 3 different states will be represented this year. Great beer, fun atmosphere, plenty of art, music and fun. Tickets are $2-$120. It's all happening at Pere Marquette.

