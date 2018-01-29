Positively Muskegon events in February

The Miss Shoreline & Miss Shoreline Outstanding Teen competition is just one of the top events happening in Muskegon in February.

MUSKEGON, MICH - Here's a look at the top February events from Positively Muskegon's Andy O'Riley. Take a look at some of the fun happening in the Muskegon area during the month of February.

February 3rd: The Muskegon Risers Play at LC Walker Arena. Professional indoor soccer against Cincinnati. Tickets start at $5 for the game and the indoor season continues through February, so check out the Muskegon Risers website for more dates to see some great indoor soccer.

February 3rd: Pizza for Paws to Benefit the Muskegon Humane Society at Fricano's on Muskegon Lake. $40 a ticket you get pizza, music, and entertainment. The proceeds go to benefit the Muskegon Humane Society which is a 100% donation-based, no-kill animal shelter.

February 6th: At the Hackley Library there's an open mic poetry night from 6-7pm. If you've been inspired by something that's been written or have written yourself, you are welcome to come and share this. Clayton Hardiman is the host of this event and Clayton is truly a Muskegon treasure. For more information visit hackleylibrary.org.

February 10th: Shop for free books at Embrace Books. Taliah Faith has a bookstore located in the Front Porch Church and she opens once a month. All the books are free. Everything from kids books to text books are available. She'll be open from 1-5pm.

February 10th: Miss Shoreline and Miss Shoreline Outstanding Teen will be taking place at the Holiday Inn Downtown Muskegon. It's a preliminary event for Miss Michigan as well as Miss America. This is a great way for young people to show off their talents and abilities while competing for a scholarship.

February 16th - March 4th: A Raisin in the Sun at the Beardsley Theater in the Frauenthal Center. It's set on Chicago's south side where the plot revolves around the divergent dreams and conflicts within three generations of the Younger family: son Walter Lee, his wife Ruth, his sister Beneatha, his son Travis, and matriarch Lena. When her deceased husband's insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home in a better neighborhood in Chicago. Walter Lee, a chauffeur, has other plans: buying a liquor store and being his own man. Beneatha dreams of medical school. The tensions and prejudice they face form this seminal American drama. The Younger family's heroic struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration. Tickets are $20-$22.

