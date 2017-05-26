Positively Muskegon events in June

Pheasants Forever Presents: The Great Outdoor Youth Rendezvous

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Andy O'Riley with Positively Muskegon highlights the events happening in the Muskegon area in June.

June 3 – Pheasants Forever Presents The Great Outdoor Youth Rendezvous. Lots of fun all surrounding the great outdoors. They'll have archery, fishing, sporting dogs, fly fishing and tying. It's all free and it's at the Muskegon County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 3 – D-Day Plus 73 Memorial at the LST 393. Huge event, free to get in. WWII Reenactments, they have a classic car show, vintage military displays, kids zone for some fun for the little ones and there will be a simulated air raid from the Hooligans Flight Team, and tours of the LST 393 are free all day as well.

June 6 – The Muskegon Clippers kick off their season at March Field. Marsh Field was once host to the New York Yankees farm team the Muskegon Clippers, The Muskegon Belles and the Muskegon Lassies, both All-American Girls Baseball League teams. Tickets to see the Clippers are $3-to-$20.

June 10 – Wings of Mercy Care Affair. Hosted at Executive Air at the Muskegon County Airport. Wings of Mercy is a volunteer organization that flies patients to treatments all over the country. You can enjoy a Lions Club pancake breakfast, car show, helicopter and airplane rides. Chris Boes Memorial Motorcycle Run gets underway at 8 a.m.

June 15 – the Muskegon Heights Festival kicks off and runs thru the weekend. It's in Rowan Park in Muskegon Heights. It features a carnival, food vendors, a gospel service, sports tournaments parade, 5k run and more.

June 16 – Taste of Muskegon – Hackley Park is the location. It's a huge foodie event with Muskegon's best restaurants all trying to win your vote for their food. The United Way's Ride United Event will leave from here Saturday morning as well as a car show, Burning Foot Beer Festival is putting on a beer garden. Beautiful setting for an event in Downtown Muskegon.

Meanwhile, the Miss Michigan Pageant, Red White and Blue Barton Organ Concert, The Seaway Run and The Edward S. Curtis North American Indian Photo grave exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art all continue.

