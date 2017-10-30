Positively Muskegon Events in November

MUSKEGON, MICH - November 3rd and 4th the Muskegon Lumberjacks skate at home against the Tri City Storm. The Lumberjacks are part of the USHL and are the tier 1 level of developmental hockey in the USA. Tickets are between $12 and $17.

November 10th Justin Moore plays at the LC Walker Arena, with special guest Dylan Scott. Tickets are between $33 and $46.

November 11th is the Turkey Trail Run at Hoffmaster State Park. It's $25 to register and the proceeds benefit the Gillette Nature Center at the Park.

November 11th is Girls Night Out: The Musical at the Frauenthal. See the Off-Broadway sensation that audiences can't get enough of from coast to coast. Share the fun and laughter in this hilarious, feel-good comedy as five girlfriends re-live their past, celebrate their present, and look to the future on a wild night out. Featuring the most famous female empowerment hits of the last four decades including "Lady Marmalade","It's Raining Men","Man, I Feel Like A Woman","I Will Survive" and many more. Tickets are between $26 and $51.

November 30th through December 2nd: The Singing Christmas Tree. 2017 marks the 33rd anniversary of the Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree which has been featured on both the Travel Channel and the Learning Channel. With its 25,000 colored lights that coordinate to the beautiful singing, 15 tiers that reach 67 feet up into the majestic Frauenthal Center, over 280 singers, and accompaniment by the 50 piece Mona Shores High School Orchestra, the Singing Christmas Tree must be seen to be believed. Tickets go on sale November 4th and are $15.

