Positively Muskegon Events in October

MUSKEGON, MICH - October 6th-7th: 6th Annual Muskegon Octoberfest. Celebrate Fall in true Bavarian style at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. Enjoy classic German music, food and traditions along Michigan's longest beer trail of local craft breweries.

October 12th: Power of the Purse. The Power of the Purse at Fricano's event raises awareness and funds to support Every Woman's Place and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in West Michigan. Donated items from community members and supporters will be included in a live and silent auction featuring purses, jewelry and other accessories

October 13th-14th: Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Opening Weekend. The USHL is the premiere developmental league for NCAA D1 and NHL Hockey. The future stars of the game are playing now in Muskegon. They come from all over the country and world to play in this league.

October 14th &15th: Annie Jr. Muskegon Civic Theater Penguin Project. The Penguin Project is a musical theater production that casts children and young adults with disabilities in all roles. All will sing, dance and act in the show. Those individuals (Artists) will get assistance from on-stage peers (Mentors).

October 20th: Trail of Terror opens in Holton. A great way to get in on the Halloween fun. Located at 7582 Crocker Road, they are open weekends through the end of the month. High School kids are the cast, proceeds go to help area food pantries and charities.

October 21st: The Denton High Drama Club presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show. October's monthly 3rd Saturday screening of The Rocky Horror picture Show with The Denton High Drama Club is the Halloween extravaganza! There will be costume contests for both Rocky Horror themed and any costume theme and other fun and games.

October 28th: Michigan Heritage Park's Haunted trail. This afterhours event will examine the legends, myths, and ghost stories from the 1600s through the early 1900s. Over a dozen local actors from Muskegon Civic Theatre and volunteers will be stationed at the stops along the half mile trail creating a historic haunted atmosphere. The event is recommended for ages 13 and over. Tours will be from 8:00 to 10:30 pm and the cost is $15 a person

