Positively Muskegon events in September

MUSKEGON, MICH - Here's a list of the top events in September from Positively Muskegon.

September 1st-2nd: The Polish Festival at Hackley Park in Downtown Muskegon. Enjoy delicious Polish food, Polish libations and polka music. Friday for lunch is free admission and you get your wristband to get you in free the rest of the day.

September 2nd is also the Run For Sight presented by Shoreline Vision. It's being held at Pere Marquette and the proceeds from this 5k run/walk benefit the visually impaired.

September 3rd: Cars for Cancer is being held at Mercy Health Lakes Village. 40 categories of cars will be on display. The first 400 cars get dash plaques.

September 9th: Roosevelt Park Day Taste of the Trucks. It kicks off with a 5k run in the morning and a pancake breakfast. There's a parade, a Food Truck Rally right in the park at the community center, as well as a beverage tent. Yard Sale Underwear will perform. The one day event wraps up at 6pm.

September 14th-17th: The Michigan Irish Music Festival at Heritage Landing. Music, food, arts & crafts and Irish fun for all. Amazingly good time put on by a remarkable staff. 18th year and still growing. Passes are available for a day or the entire weekend.

September 17th: Hampton Green Farm. Area restaurants compete to benefit Make a Wish Michigan this year. Great food, music from Natchez Trace, sweet treats, fine wines, classic car show, cooking demonstrations from chefs, and more.

