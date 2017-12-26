Positively Muskegon events planned for January

Positively Muskegon events in January include "Learn to Luge Weekends" at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

MUSKEGON, MICH - Andy O'Riley from Positively Muskegon gave us a list of fun events happening in Muskegon in the month of January. Starting with "Learn to Luge Weekends" at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. Muskegon has one of 4 luge tracks in the entire USA and you're invited out to try your hand at the Olympic sport. It's $49 and it's open for ages 8-80. Plenty of instruction, coaches along the track to give you tips and tricks and then they have a medal ceremony at the end of it all. Reservations are needed in advance and can be made at msports.org. Luge not your thing, there is plenty more to do at the Winter Sports complex but visit their site first and make sure weather conditions are favorable.

January 5th and 6th: The Muskegon Risers kick off their indoor season at LC Walker Arena. Tickets start at $5 a game and they have a 6 game indoor schedule for the season. Very affordable family fun and a great way to break up cabin fever in the winter.

January 6th: Cigar Rolling Demonstration at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company. Jorge's Cigars will be back in the Pigeon Hill Brewery Company taproom, demonstrating the art of properly rolling a cigar by hand. You will have the opportunity to learn everything about the process, from the planting of seeds to the point of enjoying a well-rolled cigar. A cigar roller will discuss the passion, history, and culture of the famous Cuban cigar brands. Cigars will also be available for purchase from Jorge.

January 13th at the Muskegon Lumberjacks game it's Star Wars Night! It's one of the biggest fan favorite games of the year. In the past, there have been anywhere from 30 to 50 characters from Star Wars on hand to mingle with the crowd and add to the atmosphere. The Great Lakes Garrison 501st Legion Michigan Chapter brings their love of the movie series and all of their awesome costumes. Get your tickets in advance and come as your favorite character.

January 26th: The Oblivion Project Nuevo Tango at The Block in Downtown Muskegon. The Oblivion Project is dedicated to the exploration and performance of the over 3000 Nuevo Tango works of Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla. The group is blazing trails as they visit The Block on their Midwest tour. $10 for students or $25 for general admission.

© 2017 WZZM-TV