Positively Muskegon: Polar Plunge, dancing and more

Enjoying the Snow

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Andy O'Riley shares five events going on this February in Muskegon.

Polar Plunge and Snowfest: Feb. 3 and 4

Polar Plunge at Muskegon Lake to benefit Special Olympics.

Snowfest – Celebrate all Muskegon. They close down Western Ave for all kinds of events! Food, drink, music and fun.

More information: visitmuskegon.org

Opening Feb. 10 at Muskegon Community College Carr Fles Planetarium: “Incoming.”

It’s a journey out to the asteroids and comets and a look at how they have shaped life on earth over the years. Narrated by George Takei and I hope to hear an “oh my” or two.

Cost: Free

Thursdays take a free tour of the Muskegon Museum of Art! Come out and take a walk thru the museum and see it. There is a huge exhibit coming this May, The North American Indian by Edward S Curtis.

Feb. 18 it’s the Best of Second City at the Frauenthal. Think of the list of stars that are part of the historic Second City comedy troop!

Cost: $26-41

Feb. 23 through 25, Dancing with the Local Stars at the Holiday Inn Downtown Muskegon.

This event has raised $629,000 in the eight years it’s been going on. The Womend Division Chamber of Commerce uses the money to benefit food pantries. This is one of Muskegon’s biggest events all winter.

Cost: $40

Courtesy: Andy O'Riley

