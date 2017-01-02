Positively Muskegon Top Five Events in January

Andy O'Riley lists the Top Five Muskegon area events for January

MUSKEGON - Jan 6th-7th Lumberjacks Skate at Home taking on the Youngstown Phantoms Friday and Chicago Steel on Saturday.



Jan 8th West Michigan Lakehawks game at Reeths Puffer High School, back to back north central division champions.



Jan 13th West Michigan Symphony presents: "Vivaldi's 4 Seasons"



Jan 21st Party in Your Parka At the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex



Jan 20th-28th The Drawer Boy Blackbox event at the Frauenthal. An actor from Toronto is researching a role and meets two brothers who are farmers, one of which lost his memory in WW2.

For more information, visit Positively Michigan's website at http://positivlymuskegon.blogspot.com/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PositivelyMuskegon/

