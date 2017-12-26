Prepare for 2018 by asking yourself the important questions

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The new year is upon us, and now is the time to put your best foot forward into 2018. Dr. Matthew Clark from Clark Institute shares the specific questions you should ask yourself to prepare for the new year.

What worked well in my life this past year? What did not work?

What were my greatest challenges/lessons?

What attitude/actions will I take with me into 2018? what ones will i leave behind?

What limiting beliefs can I shift/change?

How did I grow and improve and expand myself in 2017?

What do I want to do differently in 2018?

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV