Quick dips for football fans

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 (14oz) can artichoke hearts, chopped

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup low fat mayonnaise

1 tsp. minced garlic

Instructions

In a large microwave, safe bowl combine all ingredients and heat on high for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking time. Serve with your favorite vegetables, or pita chips.

Classic Hummus

Ingredients ½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 (15oz) cans of chick peas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

3 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. tahini

½ tsp. ground cumin

2 cloves of garlic

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and blend until smooth. Add more water if a smoother texture is desired

Guacamole

Ingredients:

1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 medium avocadoes, halved, pitted and mashed

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup chopped white onions

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

Juice and zest of 1 lime

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

12oz. cooked and shredded chicken

8oz fat free cream cheese

½ cup fat free ranch dressing

½ cup Buffalo wing sauce (favorite brand)

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp. bleu cheese (optional)

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine chicken and Buffalo sauce, next stir in ranch, cream cheese and heat until warm. Remove from heat and add the cheddar and bleu cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Serve with celery stick or favorite vegetables.

Snickers Apple Pie Dip

Ingredients

1 box vanilla instant pudding

½ cup milk

1 container (8oz) frozen whipped topping

1 cup canned apple pie filling

1 cup chopped Snickers candy bar

2 Tbsp. caramel sauce

Fresh apples, graham crackers, vanilla wafer cookies

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir pudding mix and milk until combined. Stir in whipped topping

Stir in apple pie filling and top with candy bar. Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve with apples, vanilla wafers, or graham crackers.

(© 2017 WZZM)