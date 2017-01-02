Quick dips for football fans

Spinach Artichoke Dip
Ingredients:
1 (14oz) can artichoke hearts, chopped
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
½ cup low fat mayonnaise
1 tsp. minced garlic
Instructions
In a large microwave, safe bowl combine all ingredients and heat on high for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking time. Serve with your favorite vegetables, or pita chips.
Classic Hummus
Ingredients ½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
2 (15oz) cans of chick peas, drained and rinsed
Juice of 1 lemon
3 Tbsp. water
2 Tbsp. tahini
½ tsp. ground cumin
2 cloves of garlic
½ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and blend until smooth. Add more water if a smoother texture is desired
Guacamole
Ingredients:
1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
2 medium avocadoes, halved, pitted and mashed
2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
¼ cup chopped white onions
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
Juice and zest of 1 lime
½ tsp. ground black pepper
½ tsp. kosher salt
1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
12oz. cooked and shredded chicken
8oz fat free cream cheese
½ cup fat free ranch dressing
½ cup Buffalo wing sauce (favorite brand)
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
3 Tbsp. bleu cheese (optional)
Instructions
In a large skillet over medium heat, combine chicken and Buffalo sauce, next stir in ranch, cream cheese and heat until warm. Remove from heat and add the cheddar and bleu cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Serve with celery stick or favorite vegetables.
Snickers Apple Pie Dip
Ingredients
1 box vanilla instant pudding
½ cup milk
1 container (8oz) frozen whipped topping
1 cup canned apple pie filling
1 cup chopped Snickers candy bar
2 Tbsp. caramel sauce
Fresh apples, graham crackers, vanilla wafer cookies
Instructions
In a large bowl, stir pudding mix and milk until combined. Stir in whipped topping
Stir in apple pie filling and top with candy bar. Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve with apples, vanilla wafers, or graham crackers.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs