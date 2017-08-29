Close Race for the Cure less than 3 weeks away Race for the Cure Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:37 AM. EDT August 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure takes place Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m. It's being held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids. For more information, please visit http://komenmichigan.org/race/ © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp More Stories WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Houston area Aug 27, 2017, 2:41 p.m. Glimmer of hope? Forecast calls for less rain than… Aug 28, 2017, 3:03 a.m. Family pushes out window AC unit to escape fire Aug 29, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
