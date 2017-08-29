WZZM
Race for the Cure less than 3 weeks away

Race for the Cure

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:37 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure takes place Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m.  It's being held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids. For more information, please visit http://komenmichigan.org/race/

