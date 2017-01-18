WZZM
Recipe: Turkey burger from Social Kitchen & Bar

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST January 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See how to make a turkey burger, thanks to the folks at Social Kitchen & Bar in Grand Rapids.

Watch the full demonstration above and follow along with the directions below.

Turkey burger

Makes 8, 8 oz. portions

  • 4 lbs. Ground Turkey
  • 4 oz Crumbled Feta
  • 8 oz. Marinara
  • 4 oz. Whole Grain Mustard
  • 4 oz. Fresh Chopped Basil
  • 1 Tbsp. Chili Powder
  • 1 Tbsp. Cinnamon 
  • 1 Tbsp. Dried Mint
  • 1 Tbsp. Sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. Salt

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit in the fridge for at least one hour (the more it sits, the more the flavors will marinate) 
  • Spray a large sheet pan with pan spray (or a light layer of canola oil) and set aside
  • Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees
  • Patty the turkey burger mix into 8.5 oz. patties and place on the coated tray
  • Cook the burgers 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the patties
  • Let them rest for 5 minutes
  • Serve with your desired bun and toppings such as pita, mayonnaise, Sriracha, bib lettuce and red onion

Courtesy: Social Kitchen & Bar

(© 2017 WZZM)


