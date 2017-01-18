Recipe: Turkey burger from Social Kitchen & Bar

Social Kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See how to make a turkey burger, thanks to the folks at Social Kitchen & Bar in Grand Rapids.

Watch the full demonstration above and follow along with the directions below.

Turkey burger

Makes 8, 8 oz. portions

4 lbs. Ground Turkey

4 oz Crumbled Feta

8 oz. Marinara

4 oz. Whole Grain Mustard

4 oz. Fresh Chopped Basil

1 Tbsp. Chili Powder

1 Tbsp. Cinnamon

1 Tbsp. Dried Mint

1 Tbsp. Sugar

1 Tbsp. Salt

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit in the fridge for at least one hour (the more it sits, the more the flavors will marinate)

Spray a large sheet pan with pan spray (or a light layer of canola oil) and set aside

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees

Patty the turkey burger mix into 8.5 oz. patties and place on the coated tray

Cook the burgers 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the patties

Let them rest for 5 minutes

Serve with your desired bun and toppings such as pita, mayonnaise, Sriracha, bib lettuce and red onion

Courtesy: Social Kitchen & Bar

