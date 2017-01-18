Recipe: Turkey burger from Social Kitchen & Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See how to make a turkey burger, thanks to the folks at Social Kitchen & Bar in Grand Rapids.
Watch the full demonstration above and follow along with the directions below.
Turkey burger
Makes 8, 8 oz. portions
- 4 lbs. Ground Turkey
- 4 oz Crumbled Feta
- 8 oz. Marinara
- 4 oz. Whole Grain Mustard
- 4 oz. Fresh Chopped Basil
- 1 Tbsp. Chili Powder
- 1 Tbsp. Cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. Dried Mint
- 1 Tbsp. Sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Salt
Directions
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit in the fridge for at least one hour (the more it sits, the more the flavors will marinate)
- Spray a large sheet pan with pan spray (or a light layer of canola oil) and set aside
- Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees
- Patty the turkey burger mix into 8.5 oz. patties and place on the coated tray
- Cook the burgers 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the patties
- Let them rest for 5 minutes
- Serve with your desired bun and toppings such as pita, mayonnaise, Sriracha, bib lettuce and red onion
