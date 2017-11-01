Recipes from the orchard

Pumpkin Recipes
Pumpkin Pizza
Makes 1 Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 ready to bake pizza dough
- 1.5 cups pumpkin puree
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 sweet onion, sliced
- 1/2 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
Preparation:
1. Preheat oven to pizza dough package directions
2. Mix pumpkin puree with fresh thyme, salt, and pepper
3. Sauté sweet onion in olive oil
4. Apply pumpkin puree to pizza dough
5. Top with mozzarella cheese then sautéed onion and baby spinach
6. Top with parmesan cheese
7. Bake according to pizza dough package directions
Pumpkin Hummus
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup canned pure pumpkin
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
- Top with pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients except pepitas in a food processor and combine until smooth.
2. Top hummus with pepita seeds
Pumpkin French Toast
Makes 9 Slices
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 4 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. packed light-brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 9 slices French Bread
- Butter for griddle
Preparation
1. Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees
2. In a mixing bowl whisk together milk, pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger until well combined. Pour into a shallow dish.
3. Butter griddle and dip bread into egg mixture, coat both sides.
4. Transfer to griddle and cook both sides until browned.
5. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup
Apple Recipes
Apple Mule
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Ginger beer
- 1.5 oz. Vodka
- 2 oz. Apple Cider
- 0.5 oz. Lime juice, fresh squeezed
- Ice
- Apple slices for garnish
Preparation:
1. Squeeze your lime into the mug
2. Add desired ice
3. Add apple cider, vodka, and ginger beer
4. Stir to mix
Apple Nachos
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 3 apples, thin slices
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, melted
- 2 Tbsp. pecans, chopped
- ground cinnamon
Preparation:
1. Slice apples into thin, chip-like pieces
2. Melt chocolate chips and stir in peanut butter
3. Place melted chocolate and peanut butter mix into a zip-lock bag.
4. Cut small hole in one bottom corner of the bag and pipe mixture onto the apple chips
5. Top with chopped pecans and cinnamon
6. Enjoy
Apples and Chicken Sausage
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 package of chicken sausage
- 1 sweet onion, sliced
- 2 apples, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ teaspoon sage
- salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. On a baking sheet, place sliced apples and onion
3. Place chicken sausage on top of apples and onion
4. Combine apple cider vinegar, olive oil, sage, salt, pepper and drizzle the mixture over the top
5. Bake for 35-40 minutes and serve over brown rice or quinoa
Courtesy: Jenn Fillenworth, RD
© 2017 WZZM-TV
