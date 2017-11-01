Recipes from the orchard

Apple Orchard

Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin Pizza

Makes 1 Pizza

Ingredients:

1 ready to bake pizza dough

1.5 cups pumpkin puree

salt and pepper to taste

1 sweet onion, sliced

1/2 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1 cup baby spinach

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to pizza dough package directions

2. Mix pumpkin puree with fresh thyme, salt, and pepper

3. Sauté sweet onion in olive oil

4. Apply pumpkin puree to pizza dough

5. Top with mozzarella cheese then sautéed onion and baby spinach

6. Top with parmesan cheese

7. Bake according to pizza dough package directions

Pumpkin Hummus

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup canned pure pumpkin

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

Top with pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients except pepitas in a food processor and combine until smooth.

2. Top hummus with pepita seeds

Pumpkin French Toast

Makes 9 Slices

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

4 eggs

2 Tbsp. packed light-brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

9 slices French Bread

Butter for griddle

Preparation

1. Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees

2. In a mixing bowl whisk together milk, pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger until well combined. Pour into a shallow dish.

3. Butter griddle and dip bread into egg mixture, coat both sides.

4. Transfer to griddle and cook both sides until browned.

5. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup

Apple Recipes

Apple Mule

Yield: 1 drink

Ingredients:

2 oz. Ginger beer

1.5 oz. Vodka

2 oz. Apple Cider

0.5 oz. Lime juice, fresh squeezed

Ice

Apple slices for garnish

Preparation:

1. Squeeze your lime into the mug

2. Add desired ice

3. Add apple cider, vodka, and ginger beer

4. Stir to mix

Apple Nachos

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 apples, thin slices

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup dark chocolate chips, melted

2 Tbsp. pecans, chopped

ground cinnamon

Preparation:

1. Slice apples into thin, chip-like pieces

2. Melt chocolate chips and stir in peanut butter

3. Place melted chocolate and peanut butter mix into a zip-lock bag.

4. Cut small hole in one bottom corner of the bag and pipe mixture onto the apple chips

5. Top with chopped pecans and cinnamon

6. Enjoy

Apples and Chicken Sausage

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 package of chicken sausage

1 sweet onion, sliced

2 apples, sliced

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ teaspoon sage

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. On a baking sheet, place sliced apples and onion

3. Place chicken sausage on top of apples and onion

4. Combine apple cider vinegar, olive oil, sage, salt, pepper and drizzle the mixture over the top

5. Bake for 35-40 minutes and serve over brown rice or quinoa

Courtesy: Jenn Fillenworth, RD

