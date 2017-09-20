WZZM
Recipients of the ArtPrize Murals! grant show off their pieces painted on shipping containers

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 11:05 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - This year, ArtPrize launched a new artist grant program, ArtPrize Murals! Designed to activate centrally-located spaces in downtown Grand Rapids, ArtPrize Murals awarded artists a $1,000 honorarium and a $500 stipend for materials to cover the sides of shipping containers with temporary murals during ArtPrize Nine. Rather than utilize traditional walls for murals, shipping containers will create an unexpected temporary venue to display their work. My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua took a mini tour during the first day of ArtPrize Nine. 

