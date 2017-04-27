Relay for Life this weekend at Fifth-Third Ballpark

Relay for Life (Photo: Relay for Life)

COMSTOCK PARK - Nearly 40% of men and women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime. The good news more people are surviving cancer after diagnosis. This weekend the annual Relay for Life is happening at Fifth-Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. It's a huge event recognizing those facing the disease and celebrating those who have survived.

The event starts at 3 pm Saturday, April 29th and lasts well into the night. It's sponsored by the American Cancer Society and you can all of the details on their website.

