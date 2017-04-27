Resources available to parents of young children

Michigan ranks low for child care (Photo: michigan.gov)

GRAND RAPIDS - Most parents know raising a child takes a lot of time and patience and sometimes we all need a little help. This weekend the Kent Career Tech Center on the East Beltline is hosting an Early Childhood Resource Fair. It is free and the first 400 families to attend receive a special goodie bag. The event is located at the Kent Career Tech Center at 1655 East Beltline, NE.

