Richett Media highlights fitness items: PodPockets, Yummy & Trendy, & Studio Barre

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fitness is on the minds of many at the start of 2018!
Emily Richett from Richett Media stopped by My West Michigan to show case a couple of gadgets and classes you may want to consider:
- PodPockets: Not sure what to get for your favorite techie? They will be thrilled to find a PodPocket in their stocking this year! It is precision molded from high-grade silicone to provide a secure fit to the AirPods charging case. Also with open access along the bottom, your AirPods stay in the PodPocket even while charging!
- Yummy & Trendy: Turn it up while keeping it chill with Yummy & Trendy® anytime athleisure wear. The brand's versatile clothing can be worn to fit any lifestyle – wear it to work out, run errands, out to lunch or just lounging on the couch. Their fabrics include 4-way stretch technology, moisture wicking, pilling resistance, and UPF 50+, through state-of-the art manufacturing processes.
- Studio Barre: has opened its first studio in Michigan, with the newest location debuting in Grand Rapids. Studio Barre Grand Rapids offers a results-producing workout class that focuses on building core strength and improving the body's posture to resemble that of a dancer's physique. After just a few 60-minute classes using little or no equipment, students develop muscle definition in the arms, a lifted seat and leaner thighs. Studio Barre Grand Rapids is located at 1888 Brenton Rd SE. To learn more, inquire about a membership, or book a class, visit studiobarre.com/grandrapids or call the studio directly at 616-551-7599.
