Ring in the New Year at 'The Ballroom Bashes' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New Year's Eve is fast approaching, and you still have time to ring in the new year right here in Grand Rapids.

Carrie Kolehouse, Marketing Manager at Amway Hotel Corporation and Mixologist Zac Williams from Six.One.Six joined WZZM 13 with more on an event spanning from the Amway Grand Plaza to the JW Marriott Grand Rapids to the Downtown Courtyard by Marriott.

Each hotel is connected via skywalk, so you can party in four glamorous hotel ballrooms, each with a distinct theme and energy, along with a dozen restaurants and bars.

The purchase of one ticket includes entrance to the following Ballroom Bashes:

GLOW Party - Ambassador Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Glow sticks and cups pop in this black-lit environment where a band and DJ take turns playing pop hits.

- Ambassador Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Bourbon and Bubbles - Pantlind Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Bourbon and champagne bars, dueling pianos, and a lounge singer for a classic glamour vibe beneath the gold leaf ceiling

- Pantlind Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Caribbean Jam - Imperial Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Pina Coladas, a steel drum band, and décor to transport you to the islands

- Imperial Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Throwback Bash - International Ballroom at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids Music and dancing from the 70s, 80s, and 90s played by both a band and DJ with sections decorated to celebrate each decade.

- International Ballroom at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids NYE at The Bistro - The Bistro at the Courtyard by Marriott Sample small plates, crafted cocktails and more in the intimate Bistro setting with a DJ! Complimentary tapas offered with the purchase of a drink.

