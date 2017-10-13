'Rock the Runway' fashion show celebrates 7 years in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's year seven for the "Rock the Runway!" This fashion show increases breast cancer awareness and heightens the importance of early detection through annual mammograms in the urban community.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3075 30th SW in Grandville. "Pink Carpet" galm shots and interviews start at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets at the door or online ahead of time.

Veverly Austin stopped by My West Michigan to talk about the event. "The mission is to empower and strengthen the confidence in women through healthier lifestyles. Our focus is ongoing health education classes, events and forums throughout the year. We bring awareness of various health resources available to uninsured and underinsured people in the urban community."

For more information, please visit www.rocktherunwaygr.com.

